Fourth of July celebrations may look a little different this year, but it’s still a time to remember the founding of our country and have a little fun.
Test your Independence Day knowledge with the quiz maze below.
1. The Declaration of Independence was signed on:
A. July 4, 1776 (Go to 5)
B. July 4, 1783 (Go to 4)
2. John Hancock signed his name very large because:
A. He was writing with a big pen (Go to 15)
B. He wanted the king to see it without glasses. (Go to 13)
3. The Declaration of Independence was written by:
A. Benjamin Franklin (Go to 9)
B. Thomas Jefferson (Go to 18)
4. Sorry, you might want to try again.
5. The Declaration of Independence was signed in:
A. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Go to 10)
B. Boston, Massachusetts (Go to 12)
6. The last battle in the Revolutionary War was at:
A. Boston, Massachusetts (Go to 9)
B. Yorktown, Virginia (Go to 8)
7. The oldest signer of the Declaration of Independence was:
A. Stephen Hopkins (Go to 4)
B Benjamin Franklin (Go to 2)
8. The two Declaration of Independence signers who both died July 4, 1826, were:
A. Benjamin Franklin and John Adams (Go to 15)
B. John Adams and Thomas Jefferson (Go to 14)
9. Oops! Go back and make another choice.
10. The signing of the Declaration of Independence is pictured on the back of:
A The $50 bill (Go to 12)
B. The $2 bill (Go to 16)
11. The colonies declared their independence from England when this man was king:
A. King Henry VIII (Go to 4)
B. King George III (Go to 17)
12. That didn’t work. Go back and try again.
13. When did the Revolutionary War start?
A. April 19, 1775 (Go to 6)
July 4, 1776 (Go to 15)
14. Where was George Washington when the Declaration of Independence was signed?
A. At home at Mount Vernon, Virginia (Go to 12)
B. In New York City, New York planning for the British Invasion. (Go to 11)
15. Maybe you should have chosen the other answer
16. How many colonies were represented by the signers of the Declaration of Independence?
A. 13 (Go to 7)
B. 10 (Go to 9)
17. What bird did Benjamin Franklin want for the symbol of the new country?
A. Bald eagle (Go to 4)
B. Turkey (Go to 3)
18. Congratulations! You are an Independence Day expert!
