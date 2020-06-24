Jimmy Tidwell will retire from his post as chief of the Buena Vista Police Department at the end of next month and will be succeeded by Sgt. Dean Morgan, exactly 34 years and one day after Tidwell started his career in law enforcement at BVPD.
Tidwell always had a healthy competitive relationship with his father, his hero, and the chief’s career in BVPD will be longer than his father’s career at General Dynamics in Fort Worth, Texas, by one year to the day, he said.
“He never missed a sick day,” Tidwell admits. “So he beat me, because I missed two sick days because I had a hernia surgery one day and thumb surgery a couple years later.”
Tidwell was named chief in 1996. Then a sergeant with the force, he didn’t ask for the position and was promised the town would have a permanent replacement within three months.
“This has been the longest three months …,” Tidwell quipped. His official retirement date will be July 23, 2020.
Growing up in a small town outside Fort Worth, Texas, Tidwell said he grew up distrustful of the police. Recounting a story he likes to tell to high school students with his Texas drawl, an instantly recognizable fixture of Chaffee County police radio, Tidwell said, “I never wanted to be a cop until I met one I liked.”
When Tidwell was 16, he was pulled over for a faulty headlight while driving his 1959 Ford home from football practice. Tidwell apologized, and the aggressive officer asked if he’d been drinking.
“Sir, I just got out of two-a-days, out of the second practice,” Tidwell remembered saying to the officer. “And he’s like, ‘Get out of that truck.’ He grabs me and pulls me out. I was scared to death. He grabs me by the neck and pulls me around and says, ‘See that headlight?’”
Tidwell apologized again.
“Well, you get your butt home and get that fixed!” the officer yelled at him.
“I mean, I thought I was going to prison. You know, I was 16 years old,” the chief said.
When he got home, Tidwell’s dad saw the distress on his son’s face and asked what had happened. Tidwell told his father about the stop and went to take a shower.
When he came out of the shower, towel wrapped around his waist, the chief of police was standing in the living room with the officer who had pulled him over.
Tidwell thought to himself: “I won’t drive again until I’m 52, because all the cops are going to be after me.”
“You tell me what you told your daddy,” the chief said.
“So I told him, and I’m so scared, I’m just shaking. And the chief goes, ‘huh,’ and he turned around and he grabbed (the officer’s) badge and ripped it off of his shirt and says, ‘This is the last complaint I’m taking. You’re done.’”
The next day, Tidwell was pulled over yet again in his Ford.
“I drive one block and in my rearview I see red and blues and I’m like ‘OK, I’m going to jail,’” Tidwell said. “The officer walked up and he goes, ‘Are you Little Tid?’”
The son of the man known around the town of Granbury, Texas, as Tid responded in the affirmative.
“Man, I want to thank you for last night. None of us could stand him, he’s such a jerk,” the officer told Tidwell.
He tells that story to middle and high school students every year before prom.
“I think that experience helped me to be fair, to be good to kids and not scare them,” Tidwell said.
Decades later, Tidwell, chief of police in a small town he first visited while in his mother’s womb, found himself on the opposite side of a somewhat similar encounter with a group of Hell’s Angels passing through on the way to Gunnison.
“The Hell’s Angels had a rally in Gunnison, like a three-day weekend. So I get a call from one of the service stations in town,” Tidwell said. “I got 50 of those Hell’s Angels out here and I’m fixin’ to go …”
“No, you’re not. I’ll be right there,” Tidwell interrupted the caller.
He went out to the station with a rookie officer, located the leader of the group amid a sea of Harley-Davidsons and introduced himself. “How you doin’, sir, I’m Chief Jimmy Tidwell with the Buena Vista Police Department.”
The Angels were doing fine, the leader said. “The old man’s grouchy.”
“Oh, he’s always grouchy,” Tidwell responded genially, referring to the “tough as a boot” man who had called him out to the station. “You all about done? How about I block traffic and let you get on to Gunnison?”
“You sure you didn’t steal that uniform?” the boss asked. “I’m not used to cops being nice.”
“Well,” Tidwell said. “You haven’t met me.”
Tidwell has four rules that he makes his officers learn when they come onto the force: “You get respect by giving it first. I don’t care if it’s the baddest biker gang or a grandma, you start out respecting them.
“Always do your best to do the right thing, no matter what the scenario. Not for the police, not for yourself, but always try to do the best for the citizens.
“Third thing I tell them, you lie to any supervisor, you’re gone … And the fourth thing is ‘have fun.’”
Policing has changed a lot since Tidwell started. One of the development’s he’s most thankful for is body cameras.
“They make a good cop better and a bad cop gone,” he once told a Denver journalist when BVPD first adopted wearable cameras.
Sgt. Tidwell was named chief after the Buena Vista Board of Trustees voted not to renew the contract of Chief Denny Upton, who had served as chief for a year following the retirement of Chuck Campton.
Coincidentally, the town unveiled the new design of the BVPD patch designed by Ron Adair earlier that year.
Another coincidence – The Chaffee County Times started a semiweekly feature on each officer in the BVPD. Tidwell’s entry, published two months before his surprise promotion, focuses on his training as one of 200 certified drug recognition experts in the state at that time, and begins with a memorable lede by staff writer Jeff Rosen:
“The man was a mess. High on crack, LSD, pot, Prozac, Valium, mushrooms, lithium and a few lung-bursting huffs of green paint.”
In Rosen’s 1996 story, too, Tidwell is sympathetic to the emotions one can experience in police custody, clearheaded or otherwise.
“I know all the kids here,” Tidwell told Rosen. “They are 99 percent good, and I hate to see them dabble in drugs.”
Tidwell had been chief for only a few months when he faced what is still the most challenging time of his tenure with the BVPD.
Trevor Stazak, a 28-year-old officer he had worked alongside and whom he “loved almost as much as my own kids,” was killed on duty when he was struck by a drunken driver on Oct. 26.
“I’d been the chief six months and one of my officers got killed by a drunken driver,” Tidwell said. “That really tested my faith. Why do I want to be a cop? Why did this kid have to die?”
Stazak’s widow lives in Wisconsin now, but she and Tidwell have regularly kept in touch to this day.
The hardest part of the job, Tidwell said, is delivering death notices. He’d rather get into a bar fight any day than to inform next of kin that their loved one has died. The exact number of death notices he’s given is fresh in his mind: 455.
“Chuck Campton (the BVPD chief when Tidwell came on the force), I kind of blame him.”
Tidwell’s very first day on the job, Chaffee County Sheriff Harold Thonhoff “borrowed the new guy for a minute,” with Campton’s permission, and took him on a call to Baylor Drive.
“The sheriff said, ‘Jimmy, I want you to tell this lady her 17-year-old son was killed in a car wreck on I-70,’” Tidwell said. “And I’m thinking, ‘I don’t want to do this, I’ve got kids.’ So I walk up to the door and knock on the door, and she answered the door and I could already feel tears. I’m not this macho guy with no heart, so I’m trying to tell her, and I’m crying and she’s crying … I stood there and held her probably 45 minutes and she cried and cried and I cried.”
After about an hour of sitting with the woman and helping her call her relatives to deliver the news, Tidwell returned to the sheriff’s patrol car.
“Man, I like how you handled that,” Thonhoff told Tidwell. “You’re going to do all of ours.”
Great, Tidwell thought. Even after Thonhoff retired, it seemed that he would always get the death notice calls on his shifts, Tidwell said.
“Somebody’s gotta do it, and it needs to be someone who really cares.”
Cases involving kids would always hit Tidwell personally, having children of his own.
“I’ve gone home many a night when I started and there were kids who were hurt bad or killed in a car wreck and go home. My wife and I had two daughters and three sons, and when I first started my sons were pretty young. I remember leaning over the crib – I just wanted to pick up one of my babies and hold them, you know. Because earlier, you put one in a body bag,” Tidwell said. “You’ve had a bad shift and you go home and I reach down to pick up my oldest son, Jeremy, and he goes, ‘Dada, I love you.’ And you think ‘Ah, maybe this wasn’t such a bad shift.’”
Tidwell is thankful to work in a place that is removed from the high tensions between police and citizens that have recently catalyzed protests and riots around the country.
He watched the full video of a Minneapolis Police Department officer kneeling on the neck of a man he had detained for trying to use a counterfeit bill, “and I gotta tell you, I just went outside and cried. It made me so mad. And I was as mad at the other officers because they didn’t push him off or tell him stop.
“That one act … tarnished every badge in the United States,” Tidwell said.
He also said he knows officers in large metro areas who “are scared to gas up their cars at night because someone might come up and shoot them.”
“I’ve seen so much difference in law enforcing from ’86 to now, and so much has changed,” Tidwell said. “But the one thing I love about Buena Vista is the people don’t change. That’s so refreshing. Years ago I’d go to a lot of training in Denver, the Springs, Pueblo, and I always couldn’t wait to get home, back to Bewnie, where people talk to you and wave at you. It’s very humbling to be a cop here.”
Sure, he said, “everybody thinks about leaving, but every time I tried to leave I ended up right back. To me, it’s meant for me to be here and do this and retire here.
“We’re really blessed to live in a town where we respect the people and they respect us,” Tidwell said.
“I love talking to people. I love to talk, as you obviously know, and you walk in and ask about the wife, the kids. It’s just been a blessing to do this job, it really has,” Tidwell said. “I just want people to feel safe.”
