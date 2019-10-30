The U.S. Forest Service San Isabel National Forest announced it is preparing for slash pile prescribed burn projects in Chaffee, Saguache and Lake counties from now through April.
The Salida Ranger District has planned projects in general areas southwest of Poncha Springs near Spruce Creek at CR 214 and west of Poncha Pass off Forest Service Road 205.
General areas in the Leadville Ranger District for slash pile burning are on the southeast side of Turquoise Lake off Lake County Road 9.
Burning slash piles is the second phase of projects to reduce hazardous fuels and improve forest health and wildlife habitat, according to a press release.
The piles consist of woody debris from thinning or other timber projects that removed the initial hazardous fuels on Forest Service lands. Burning the piles will further reduce the hazardous fuel buildup in these areas.
Forest Service officials said the most effective method for removing slash piles is by igniting them when weather and conditions are conducive for burning, yet surrounding vegetation is less likely to ignite. For this reason, having snow on the ground is important for a successful burn.
Weather conditions may affect the dates for ignition, and fire personnel will monitor conditions to determine if ignition should take place. Smoke may be present for several days after the piles have been ignited. Fire personnel will monitor the piles until the fire is completely out.
For more information about Chaffee and Saguache projects, call the Salida Ranger District at 719-539-3591 or visit facebook.com/PSICCNF/.
In Lake County, call the Leadville Ranger District at 719-486-0749 or visit facebook.com/PSICCNF/.
