by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Chaffee County commissioners unanimously approved adoption of the Chaffee County Wildfire Protection Plan at their Tuesday meeting.
Cindy Williams, Chaffee Common Ground chair, said the updated plan took 18 months of work and engaged more than a thousand county residents.
“Envision Chaffee County found that treating 5-10 percent of county land could decrease risk of wildfire to community assets by 50-70 percent,” Williams said. “I think this is the first county that has done anything on this level anywhere in the state.”
Commissioner Greg Felt said he was proud of all the participants who worked on the plan and everyone who signed it.
Signers included Felt, Commissioners Keith Baker and Rusty Granzella, Salida Fire Chief Doug Bess, Chaffee County Fire Protection District Chief Robert Bertram, Buena Vista Fire Chief Dixon Villers and Adam Moore, representing Colorado State Forest Service.
In other business, County Assessor Brenda Mosby met with commissioners about requests from Walmart and Alpine Lumber Co. for abatement of taxes from 2017 and 2018, but it turned out to be a moot point.
Mosby said Walmart had decided to withdraw its request right before the commissioners’ meeting, and Alpine Lumber requested commissioners to deny its request, which they did unanimously, so Alpine could take it to the state level.
Commissioners unanimously approved:
• A contract between the state and the county for the 2020 Small Business Development Sub-Center.
• The O’Keefe plat amendment for 14600 Granite Parkway, amending the building envelope to avoid Weldon Gulch and a stand of old-growth trees, pending approval from the homeowners association.
• A boundary line adjustment between Izzi Holdings and Joseph and Jesse Taverna, 11843 and 11845 CR 140, increasing the Izzi property from 53.95 acres to 56.87 for additional agricultural lands, providing that the plat meets all setback requirements.
• Convening as the Board of Health, a resolution for variance to the county wastewater treatment system Regulation 43 for Jesse Pfalzgraff.
• A proclamation acknowledging the 2020 census and encouraging county residents to participate.
• A sponsorship of $1,000 to the 2020 Arkansas River Basin Water Forum, to be held in Salida.
• A one-year resolution imposing a temporary moratorium on submission, acceptance or processing of applications for development having a residential component within the airport overlay district, pending consideration of land use code amendments.
An update on Colorado Mountain College in Salida from Rachel Pokrandt, Leadville and Chaffee County campus dean, was postponed because of weather.
Commissioners adjourned to executive session to discuss with County Attorney Jennifer Davis legal issues concerning the ambulance transportation service agreement with Salida Hospital District, but took no further action.
