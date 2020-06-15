The U.S. Small Business Administration recently released a report detailing Paycheck Protection Program loan approvals through June 6.
About 5,458 PPP lenders have distributed $511,382,171,979 in loans to 4,531,883 small businesses, assisting approximately 50 million Americans with staying connected to their jobs.
Of those lenders, nearly 98 percent had less than $10 billion in assets.
The state of Colorado saw 99,155 loans for a net distribution of $10,232,212,836.
Christopher Chavez, SBA regional communications director, said $130 billion remained in PPP loan funds as of June 8. June 30 is the last day PPP loan applications can be approved.
The overall average loan size was $113,000. Almost 65 percent of loans distributed were at or less than $50,000. About 0.1 percent of loans were more than $5 million.
The top PPP lenders include: Bank of America, 325,853 loans; JPMorgan Chase Bank, 256,978; Wells Fargo Bank, 171,448; Cross River Bank, 105,060; U.S. Bank, 91,496.
Top job sectors that filed the most loans include:
Professional, scientific and technical services, 589,542.
Other services except for public administration, 477,316.
Health care and social assistance, 475,706.
Construction, 434,720.
Retail trade, 421,687.
Regarding the recent enactment of the PPP Flexibility Act, SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a press release that implementation of the act will greatly benefit business owners.
“This bill will provide businesses with more time and flexibility to keep their employees on the payroll and ensure their continued operations as we safely reopen our country,” the release stated.
SBA, in consultation with the Treasury, is issuing rules and guidance, a modified borrower application form and a modified loan forgiveness application where legislative amendments to PPP will be implemented. These changes include:
• Extending the covered period for loan forgiveness from eight to 24 weeks after the date of loan disbursement. Borrowers who have already received PPP loans retain the option to use an eight-week covered period.
• Lowering the requirements that 75 percent of a borrower’s loan must be used for payroll costs. If a borrower uses less than 60 percent of the loan amount for payroll during the forgiveness covered period, he or she will continue to be eligible for partial loan forgiveness if at least 60 percent of the loan forgiveness amount is being used for payroll.
• Providing a safe harbor from reductions in loan forgiveness for borrowers that are unable to return to the same level of business activity they were operating at before Feb. 15 due to compliance with COVID-19 regulations issued between March 1 and Dec. 31.
• Providing a safe harbor from reductions in loan forgiveness to protect borrowers that are unable to rehire employees who were working Feb. 15 and unable to hire those similarly qualified for unfilled positions by Dec. 31.
• Increasing the maturity of PPP loans to five years on or after June 5 based on the date SBA assigns a loan number.
• Extending the deferral period for borrower payments on PPP loans to the date that SBA remits the borrower’s loan forgiveness amount to the lender or if the borrower does not apply for loan forgiveness 10 months after the end of the covered period.
More information can be found on sba.gov.
