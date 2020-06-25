by Max R. Smith
Times Staff Writer
Buena Vista – The Buena Vista Police Department’s four-legged officer, Thor, will get some added protection in coming weeks thanks to a donation from a Massachusetts nonprofit organization.
The police department announced Monday that BVPD’s K9 will receive a vest of body armor that protects against bullet and stab wounds from Vested Interest in K9s Inc.
Thor’s vest is sponsored by Jon Michael of Castle Rock.
The vest is expected to be delivered within eight to 10 weeks.
The East Taunton, Massachusetts, nonprofit provides custom-fitted body armor to actively employed and certified police dogs across the country. Each vest weighs between 4 and 5 pounds and has a value between $1,744 and $2,283.
A donation of $960 sponsors one vest, a BVPD news release stated.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., parent company of The Mountain Mail.
