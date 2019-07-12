An arrest warrant for a woman involved in a fatal crash July 2 on Monarch Pass was issued Wednesday by 11th District Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy.
Diane Rae Patten, 69, of Somerset was driving a 2010 Nissan Murano when it collided with a 2017 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide, which resulted in the deaths of Travis and Linda York of Indiana, who were riding the motorcycle.
The arrest warrant charges Patten with two counts of vehicular homicide – driving while under the influence of drugs, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, two counts of careless driving causing death and driving a motor vehicle when license is under restraint – suspended.
Trooper T.D. DeAntonio of Colorado State Patrol, who investigated the wreck, reported in an affidavit that it appeared that Patten’s eastbound vehicle had crossed fully into the westbound lane.
Travis York, driving the Harley-Davidson in the far right-hand lane, tried to avoid a collision by veering right and driving on the shoulder, but the Nissan had crossed both westbound lanes and collided head-on with the motorcycle.
The Yorks were both ejected from the motorcycle upon impact.
The Nissan came to a rest after spinning 180 degrees, its front end severely damaged.
Travis York was pronounced dead at the scene, while his wife, Linda, was transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center with severe injuries. She later died after being transported to Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs.
A witness to the crash, Erin Flanagan, told CSP the Nissan had been driving erratically on the way up to Monarch Pass and had passed them at a high rate of speed.
She said she and her husband had tried to call to report the Nissan’s driving but had no cellphone service on the approach to the pass.
Patten later admitted to a trooper that she had consumed beer and marijuana earlier in the day.
Upon searching Patten’s car Wednesday, Trooper DeAntonio reported he discovered six empty beer cans and another six-pack of beer, with one can open. He also found two marijuana pipes and a jar of loose, unsmoked marijuana in the car.
At the time of the crash Patten’s driver’s license was under suspension due to insurance termination.
Patten was also injured in the crash, sustaining a fractured hip. She was transported from the scene to HRRMC and later airlifted to UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs, where she remains hospitalized.
A cash or surety bond for Patten was set at $10,000. Conditions of the bond include no possession or consumption of alcohol, marijuana or controlled substances without a prescription, no driving and monitored sobriety.
A court date has not yet been set in the case, pending Patten’s release from medical care.
