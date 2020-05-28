The Salida arts community recently lost one of its most beloved members, contemporary artist Mel Strawn, who died May 17 at age 90.
He was known as a pioneer of early digital art, a painter and a stone lithography printer, but he also was passionate about Asian calligraphy and Oriental composition.
Strawn worked in a number of formats, including painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpting and digital. He was a prominent figure in the Colorado abstract art scene.
His work was regularly shown at Sandra Phillips Gallery and Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art in Denver and was featured in the book “Colorado Abstract: Paintings and Sculpture” by Mary Voelz Chandler and Michael Paglia.
Strawn was born Aug. 5, 1929, and spent three-quarters of a century honing his craft.
He met his wife, Bernice, in Berkeley, California, in the early 1950s. At the time, she was an art student at the University of California, while he was living with a friend after graduating from two years of art school in Los Angeles. He was preparing to be inducted into the Army for the Korean War.
Japanese art ambassador Sabro Hasegawa was considered a major influence on the couple. They even had the opportunity to meet him in the mid-1950s.
Starting in 1956, Mel Strawn taught and administered at five different colleges and universities in Texas, Michigan, Ohio and Colorado, including art history and studio disciplines. Educational institutions he worked at included Midwestern University, Michigan State University, Antioch University and University of Denver.
In addition, he acted as chair of the Art Department at Western Michigan University and was director emeritus of the University of Denver’s School of Art. He spent time in Japan on a Ford Foundation grant in 1962.
The Strawns moved to Salida in 1988.
A retrospective of his work, “All Together Now, 1940s-2000s,” was exhibited at the Denver Public Library in 2007. His works were shown at Salida’s Cultureclash art gallery and in the Valley Visions annual art exhibition. Bernice Strawn’s work was also featured at Cultureclash.
A book published in 2008 called “Drawings” featured more than 130 of his pieces spanning the majority of his lifetime to that point. Strawn wrote a number of articles for the Beyond Calligraphy website throughout the 2010s.
Earlier this year, both Strawns, along with their son Ben, were featured in the exhibit “Colorado Abstract: Painting and Sculpture” at Metropolitan State College Center for Visual Art in Denver. The exhibit accompanied release of a book of the same name, published by Fresco Art Publishers and the University of New Mexico Press, and is available at Salida Regional Library.
Salida Council for the Arts President Ken Brandon said Mel Strawn was an influential arts educator. He often offered to teach classes and develop a dialogue with local artists about creative process intentions at Box of Bubbles, which Brandon owns. He said he would offer other artists critiques, process techniques and compositional advice.
Brandon said his style was varied and difficult to pigeonhole.
Five of his seven children have become artists as well.
Michael Varnum, Salida SteamPlant director, agreed on his impact on the community.
“Mel was a kind and great artist,” Varnum said. “I looked to him for guidance. An incredibly talented family.”
Leslie Jorgensen, Salida Council for the Arts marketing chair, said she was impressed by his willingness to be an early adopter of digital fine art and take advantage of technological advancements, despite being in an older demographic.
Sue Ann Hum, former council president, said Strawn was “an icon in the Colorado art scene.” They became acquainted in 2015 when he visited her first exhibit in Salida.
“Sharing conversation with this intellectual, generous, kind, quick-witted man was an honor,” Hum said. “To talk art with him was for me always a compelling journey. How I wish I had recorded our conversations; how I wish I had officially been a student of his. He always kept sharing, he always kept encouraging, he always kept inspiring.”
Family friend Arlene Shovald said the Strawn family were prolific contributors to the Salida art community.
“He was an exceptional artist as well as an exceptional man whom I would describe as ‘down to earth’ and always willing to help,” Shovald said. “Among other things, he and Bernice were instrumental in promoting and working with ArtWalk and the sculpture park at the SteamPlant. I especially appreciated the fact that anytime I needed information for something about art for an article for The Mountain Mail, Mel was willing to take the time to explain artistic terms that I, very much a non-artist, did not understand. Salida was blessed to have him.”
Friend and local artist Fay Golson said she had known him more than 20 years, ever since she moved to Salida.
“I always found him extremely helpful, Golson said. “He gave very educated advice on how to approach artwork. I think he left a huge hole for me particularly but also all artists he came into contact with. I’m fortunate enough to have known him.”
Strawn had an exhibition featured in Sellars Project Space.
“Spending time with Mel Strawn was priceless,” Jimmy Sellars said. “Always a consummate intellect, creative human being, father and educator. We extend our deepest sympathy to Bea and the Strawn family as well as to the Salida community as a whole. This is an incredible loss for our community and the art world.”
Denise Liebl is a part-time Salida resident and one of Strawn’s students at Denver University. Her ﬁrst drawing class was with him.
“I still look back on my notebooks from classes with him and realize the influence he had on me,” Liebl said. “I was in awe of his knowledge of art history. I smile when I think of his comment at my last show at the SteamPlant. He was looking at one of my pieces and asked me, ‘How did you learn to do that?’ I smiled and thought, ‘Well, you did.’ I will miss his wise words and questioning conversations.”
Local artist Thordis Simonsen will soon partially open her Museum of Authenticity, which will feature art from Bernice Strawn.
“I fell in love with Bernice and Mel as soon as I started to get to know them sometime last year,” Simonsen said. “And Mel has just been so gracious and so supportive of (the museum). And I’m deeply saddened that he won’t be here to celebrate with Bernice because he was excited that we’re featuring her work in the opening exhibit.”
Salida Council for the Arts created an award in his honor, called the Mel Strawn Arts Achievement Award. The first award in 2017 went to Strawn himself, and the most recent went to Bernice Strawn in 2019. The award recognizes individuals for their success in the arts, assistance in arts education and overall support of artistic expression.
In a Salida Council for the Arts artist profile made a couple of months before he died, Mel Strawn said, “Art is both a personal adventure and a medium of human communication, an important part of a culture. There is little in the world that fails to interest or inspire me.”
Mel Strawn’s blog can be found on melsbrush.blogspot.com/?view=mosaic.
