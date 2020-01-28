Local residents had a lot to be thankful for in November as Monarch Mountain opened early and the Decker Fire was extinguished.
Even as the Decker Fire died down, leaving only 1,000-hour fuels to smolder, firefighters from Salida headed to California to assist there.
South Arkansas Fire Protection District sent a Type 6 engine and three crew members to Santa Rosa, California.
Monarch Mountain kicked off its 80th season by opening three weeks earlier than originally planned.
The Nov. 1 opening was the earliest the ski area had spun its lifts in 50 years.
Howard celebrated containment of the Decker Fire with a party at Howard Hall.
“We had our Oktoberfest all planned and then the Decker Fire took over,” Howard Hall Association President Dave Van Nattan said. “We figured we’d wait until the fire was over and then have a celebration.”
The Decker Fire transitioned to a local unit the day before the celebration as crews continuously monitored visible smoke.
Elections finished with District R-32-J voters approving inclusion of the school district into the Colorado Mountain College tax district.
Salida School District ballot issue 5A, which voters approved 2,823 to 1,848, or 60.44 percent to 39.56 percent, will bring a stronger CMC presence to Salida.
In Chaffee County, the vote was 2,798 for and 1,827 against the issue. Fremont County voters in the Salida School District voted 25 to 21 for a total of 46 votes counted.
Seven other county districts in the CMC tax district weighed in at 28,570 to 8,408 to accept Salida into the district, the first such addition since Steamboat Springs was annexed in 1982.
The breakdown of voting across the CMC tax district counties was about 78 percent for and 22 percent against. The voting counties were Pitkin County, east Garfield County, west Garfield County, Summit County, Routt County (Steamboat Springs), Lake County and Eagle County.
Spartan soccer beat Faith Christian in a shootout, advancing Salida High School to the quarterfinals with a score of 1-1 (4-2) in mid-November. A few days later the Spartans fell in overtime against Roaring Fork during the 3A state semifinals – coming within one minute of reaching the 3A state championship.
Cotopaxi students, teachers and veterans attended dedication of Veterans’ Rock at Cotopaxi School.
The ceremony was at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 in a symbolic gesture that echoed the Armistice of 1918, which ended World War I at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
Shavano Academic Booster Club celebrated its 30-year anniversary in 2019, having recognized 2,000 students.
Colorado Department of Transportation reported it had finished the avalanche control equipment on U.S. 50 Monarch Pass just in time for winter in late November.
The installation was completed Sept. 30, but testing couldn’t be done until Nov. 7 when the U.S. Forest Service determined risks of fire had dropped enough. The project was accepted that day.
An autumn storm dropped 11 to 16 inches of snow in the Salida area on Nov. 26. Snow prompted school officials to cancel school and postpone some events.
Our last paper of the month reported a whopping 750 meals had been served during the annual Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner.
Five cars also delivered 112 meals to people who couldn’t make it to St. Joseph’s to enjoy the meal. About 50 additional meals were carried out, totaling about 162 meals to go and more than 900 overall.
“The food was fantastic,” Larry Fehling said. “It was really, really good.”
