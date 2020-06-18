Smoke from the 47,561-acre Magnum Fire in northern Arizona and the 2,568-acre East Canyon Fire southwest of Mancos continued to drift into the Upper Arkansas Valley Wednesday, creating a haze over the mountains.
The Magnum Fire was reported by Inciweb, a wildfire information website, to be 3 percent contained and the East Canyon Fire 1 percent contained as of Wednesday.
Salida Fire Department has dispatched one firefighter to the Magnum Fire as a single reserve and has sent a tender with a crew of two to Mancos and a brush truck with a crew of three to Durango as resources to fight the East Canyon Fire.
Chief Robert Bertram of Chaffee County Fire Protection District said they have not yet dispatched any personnel or equipment to either fire but are making plans for that possibility.
The East Canyon Fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management land on a ridge east of Menefee Mountain.
The fire began from a lightning strike Sunday. Hot and dry conditions along with high winds have been contributing factors to the blaze, which threatens some structures as well as local wildlife.
A yearling bear with badly burned feet was rescued Tuesday by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers.
