Chaffee County Public Health recently received a $15,000 NextFifty Initiative grant to implement its Chaffee County Senior Health Assessment and Master Plan.
Through the partnership, community members will provide information, and stakeholders will collect data through community outreach events, interviews and a community-wide survey.
The assessment will look at the needs of older adults in the county over the next year to help create a senior strategic plan for the next several years.
After combining the data, a strategic planning team will develop the master plan to help prioritize activities and initiatives serving the county’s elder population.
The planning team includes Chaffee County Public Health, Department of Human Services, Chaffee County Health Coalition, several organizations focused on the needs of older residents, including Sage Generation, Ark Valley Helping Hands and Upper Arkansas Area Agency on Aging, and other community volunteers.
NextFifty Initiative funds organizations working to change the way society thinks and talks about aging and to positively impact the lives of older adults, according to the organization’s website.
Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County public health director, said the growing senior population, now one in four residents locally, is one of the main health concerns both in Chaffee County and in the United States as a whole.
“It is clear that those who participated in the 2016 Chaffee County Community Health Assessment want to ensure that (seniors) are adequately cared for,” Carlstrom said.
“CCPH (Chaffee County Public Health), along with local agency partners, has responded to the need for greater senior services and supports in a number of ways, but it is evident that we need a strategic and senior-focused assessment and plan moving forward.
Carlstrom said the assessment process will give the county the data it needs to support meaningful activities that meet the needs of current and future seniors.
Diana McFail, acting CEO and chief operating officer of NextFifty Initiative, said, “We know that communities which recognize and encourage the contributions of older adults are stronger and more vibrant.
“CCPH was selected as one of this cycle’s grant recipients because we believe this project is a sustainable approach to address the needs of older adults today and into the future.”
For more information contact Carlstrom at 719-530-2564 or acarlstrom@chaffeecounty.org.
