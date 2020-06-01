The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced 15,603 initial regular unemployment claims were filed between May 17 and 23.
The prior week experienced 17,825 claims. It was the sixth week in a row of gradual declines in regular Colorado unemployment claims.
There were 6,635 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial unemployment claims filed between May 17 and 23.
During the past 10 weeks, a total of 421,403 regular unemployment initial claims have been filed for a grand total of 498,851 claims, including federal PUA benefits.
The top five industries with highest claims for the week ending May 9 include:
- Accommodation and food services, 3,005 claims.
- Retail trade, 2,143.
- Health care and social services, 1,704.
- Administrative, support, waste management and remediation services, 1,377.
- Arts, entertainment and recreation, 1,118.
Regular unemployment insurance benefits paid for the last several weeks include:
- $95.3 million for the week ending May 23.
- $88.8 million for the week ending May 16.
- $96 million for the week ending May 9.
- $84.8 million for the week ending May 2.
- $86.1 million for the week ending April 25.
- $74.1 million for the week ending April 18.
- $62 million for the week ending April 11.
- $29.8 million for the week ending April 4.
Average 2020 weekly benefits paid before April was $8.7 million.
The total regular unemployment benefits paid between March 29 and May 23 was $616.8 million.
PUA benefits paid between April 20 and May 23 totaled $161.8 million. There were 77,448 total PUA initial claims in the same time frame. Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, calculated by $600 weekly unemployment benefits, has reached an approximate total of $868 million.
During the height of the Great Recession from 2009 to 2010, $19 million in regular unemployment insurance benefits were paid out on an average weekly basis. May 2009 had the previous highest recorded total with $102.8 million paid out in benefits. Approximately $315 million in regular benefits were paid out in April 2020.
Initial claims are filed to establish benefit eligibility and are considered a reliable leading indicator of economic activity. All filed applications may not have gone through various eligibility determination processes like wage verification.
In a virtual town hall Thursday, Cher Haavind, Labor Departement deputy executive director, said they were taking several actions to enhance the department’s call center experience.
Since claims exploded in March, the department’s call center has struggled to meet public demand. Because a significant portion of the population has never had to file before, staff have had to educate them on navigating the complexity of the programs since most would prefer to speak with someone one on one.
“Colorado has been able to successfully process claims and pay benefits for nearly 500,000 people since mid-March and has been making weekly improvements to customer service options,” said Joe Barela, executive director. “However, there are some issues which either require staff assistance or, for some claimants, talking to a person provides an added layer of assurance on their claim.”
Currently the department is training an additional 85 temporary workers. They are about halfway through their training and are expected to begin taking calls in four weeks.
The department recently launched succinct online video guides at coloradoui.gov. The guides advise claimants on which benefits they should apply for and how they can get them. The initial videos include “Get Paid – Regular Claim,” “Get Paid – PUA Claim” and “How to Know Which Claim.”
Future videos will include “Returning to Work” and “Common Claim Issues.” Spanish versions are coming soon.
Claimants commonly misunderstand that to continue receiving their benefits, they must request PUA weekly or unemployment insurance biweekly by certifying they are still unemployed. The return-to-work form is a way of tracking work refusals.
To still receive benefits after receiving a job offer, the claimant needs to provide evidence that either they are a vulnerable member of the population or are taking care of someone else who is and the employer is refusing to accommodate. Earning more through a claim than through an offered job is not an acceptable response.
Haavind said the department has not seen huge increases of employers saying they offered claimants jobs. For the most part, workers are mostly choosing to return to work because significant benefit amounts are finite and they see more value in job security.
Claimants who have to request a backdate on their claim can submit a “Request for Backdate” through an online form at coloradoui.gov under “Returning Claimant.”
The department is also expanding its online chatbots and callback request functions. Other states have been able to meet public demand through these expansions.
The Unemployment Insurance Division’s public lobby in Denver, 251 E. 12th Ave., will reopen by appointment only on June 8 with scheduling available today. Appointment windows will be from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. They expect to see 40-50 claimants a day.
