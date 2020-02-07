Chaffee County commissioners recently reappointed Ben Lenth and Brink Messick to the Chaffee Common Ground Citizens Advisory Committee.
The seven-member committee is appointed by commissioners to oversee the Common Ground grant program and recommend awards to local governments, nonprofit organizations and groups, a press release stated. The commissioners make final decisions.
Lenth and Messick both were appointed to one-year terms in 2019. Their new terms are for three years.
Other members are committee Chair Cindy Williams, Vice Chair Rick Hum, Secretary Patti Arthur, Michael Hannigan and Andrew Richardson. Commissioner Greg Felt is the Board of County Commissioners liaison for the committee.
Lenth has worked in land conservation for 20 years, including 10 years with nonprofit land trusts and his current role with Colorado Open Lands. Prior to that, he served as executive director of San Isabel Land Protection Trust in Westcliffe. He has lived in Chaffee County since 2015.
Messick has been employed in outdoor recreation and conservation since 2003. His experience includes positions with Volunteers for Outdoors Colorado and Colorado Mountain Club. He has worked to expand trail-based recreation in Chaffee County for more than a decade, and he also participated in the Envision Recreation in Balance Task Force. He has lived in Chaffee County since 2006.
Created when voters approved a 0.25 percent sales tax increase in 2018, Chaffee Common Ground invests a portion of sales tax revenues to strengthen forest health and reduce wildfire danger; conserve and support working agriculture and rural landscapes; and manage the impacts of growth in outdoor recreation.
Visit chaffeecommonground.org for more information.
