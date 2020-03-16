Concrete was poured last week on a large boat ramp at the Hecla Junction Recreation Site as Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area wraps up improvements to the access point on the Arkansas River.
Once the concrete cures, in a week or so, the ramp will be reopened to boaters.
“No doubt this is welcome news to private boaters and commercial rafting companies that rely on the Hecla Junction ramp,” Rob White, AHRA park manager, said in a press release. “It is a busy boat ramp and it was a priority for us to get it rebuilt and ready for the 2020 whitewater boating season.”
While the concrete boat ramp at Hecla Junction is temporarily closed, an adjacent gravel boat ramp, immediately downstream, remains open for use for by all boaters.
Hecla Junction is a popular take-out and put-in on the Arkansas River due to its location in Browns Canyon National Monument. It also features an AHRA campground and is used by anglers as well.
For more information stop by the AHRA Visitor Center at 307 W. Sackett Ave., Salida, or call the office at 719-539-7289.
