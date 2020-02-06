President Donald Trump’s 2020 State of the Union address Tuesday night was themed “The state of our Union is stronger than ever before” and outlined the performance of his administration since the 2016 election.
The president’s speech covered issues including the economy, international trade, education, health care, child care, immigration and the U.S. role in the Middle East.
Conservative political commentator and radio personality Rush Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the address.
Differing opinions from both sides of the aisle marked reactions of Colorado congressional representatives to Trump’s fourth State of the Union address.
Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.)stated: “Not surprisingly, tonight’s speech was full of half-truths and outright lies.
“In his boasts about the economy, the president ignored that the American economy is creating jobs at a slower rate than when Barack Obama was in his second term.
“He ignored that farm bankruptcies are at an eight-year high as a result of his reckless trade policies.
“He bragged instead about his tax cut that gave $37 billion to the wealthiest Americans and large corporations.
“Everywhere I go in Colorado, people tell me they can’t afford some combination of housing, health care, child care or higher education – in other words, a middle-class life.
“They’re worried about their children’s future. Political rhetoric and inflated statistics will do nothing to solve the real challenges they face every day.”
Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs), who represents the 5th Congressional District, which includes Chaffee County, also issued a statement on Trump’s address:
“This evening, President Trump delivered a genuinely uplifting and forward-looking State of the Union speech.
“He highlighted many of his administration’s most significant achievements, such as: rebuilding our military, unleashing a booming economy, strengthening our national security and advocating pro-family policies.
“I commend President Trump for rising above politics and looking for ways to better the lives of all Americans.
“During his 2016 campaign, President Trump made many promises to the American people, and despite partisan rancor, he has kept his promises.
“America is strong once again, America is safe once again, and America’s economy is booming once again.
“I look forward to continue working with President Trump to end the opioid crisis, stop sanctuary cities and lower the cost of health care.”
Watch the 2020 State of the Union address at whitehouse.gov/sotu/,
A transcript of the address is available at whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-state-union-address-3/.
