A bipartisan group of senators introduced the Great American Outdoors Act, which “permanently” guarantees $900 million in annual funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).
Led by Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner and West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, the group introduced the act March 6.
The bill in its current state includes funding for the deferred maintenance backlog in the National Park Service, the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Agencies like the National Park Service and the U.S. Forest Service currently face about $20 billion in deferred maintenance. Maintenance projects include facility renovations, roadwork and trail maintenance.
Teresa Martinez, Continental Divide Trail Coalition executive director, said the bill is a much needed investment in restoring public land infrastructure.
“We are thrilled to see Congress finally moving to address the public lands maintenance backlog,” Martinez said in a press release. “It will make our nation’s parks, forests and trails safer, more easily accessible and better equipped to welcome the growing number of Americans who want to experience these national treasures we all share.”
In a press release, Continental Divide Trail Coalition stated in LWCF’s 55-year lifespan, it “has helped protect irreplaceable landscapes in every American state and provided outdoor recreation opportunities for countless Americans.”
President Donald Trump tweeted his support for full, permanent funding. He also pledged to sign a bill that provides funding and restores national parks. This comes after last month’s release of the 2021 budget, which proposed to cut funding for the LWCF by more than 97 percent.
Continental Divide Trail Coalition officials said they hope the bill stops Congress from diverting money set aside for LWCF into other accounts. They said Congress has done this to the tune of more than $22 billion since the fund was created in 1964.
“Public lands are not partisan, and the politically diverse group of senators who came together today to introduce this bill underscores that,” Martinez said. “There is still much work to be done, but we are happy to see the president supporting this vital conservation legislation and hope to see it cross the finish line soon.”
More information about Continental Divide Trail Coalition can be found at continentaldividetrail.org.
