Chaffee County commissioners will discuss the status of various upcoming events during their online meeting, which begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
To attend, visit chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
Commissioners will look at a timeline for possibly reopening Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
They will discuss the Society for Creative Anarchism’s Battlemoor XI special event, scheduled for June 29 to July 5 at The Meadows Farm in Buena Vista.
Commissioners will look at already approved and scheduled special events.
Also on the agenda was extension of due dates for the Live Nation Seven Peaks festival special event permit, but Live Nation announced last week the festival is canceled for this year.
Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on the appeal for a preliminary plat for the Larks Perch major subdivision, 9479 Hutchinson Lane. The plat proposes dividing 36.87 acres into 13 lots, with a minimum lot size of 2 acres.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Consideration of a contract with Otak for design services for the Granite Bridge.
• Setting dates and selection of referees and arbitrators for 2020 Board of Equalization hearings.
• A resolution “Opposing the state of Colorado Joint Budget Committee staff recommendation to suspend the Senior Citizens’ and Disabled Veterans’ Real Property Tax Homestead Exemption” provided under Colorado Revised Statute 39-3-203.
• A request for suspension of publishing the Eastern Colorado Proposed Resource Management Plan and Final Environmental Impact Statement, continued from May 12.
