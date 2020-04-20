Interim City Clerk Erin Kelley said today’s Salida City Council work session has been canceled, but its regular meeting Tuesday will still take place virtually at 6 p.m.
The meeting can be accessed online at gotomeet.me/ERINKELLEY1/council-regular-meeting. It can also be attended via phone at 877-309-2073 with the access code 964-388-885.
During the meeting, council will vote on whether to extend the local state of emergency from April 25 to May 6. Council members will also discuss adopting an electronic participation policy during local emergency declarations.
Council will hear second reading and conduct a public hearing on an ordinance amending Chapter 6 of the Salida Municipal Code concerning short-term rentals housing critical workers.
Second reading and a public hearing will also take place on an ordinance that amends Salida Municipal Code to change title and functions of the Recreation Advisory Board.
Items on the consent agenda include approval of the following:
• Greater Arkansas River Nature Association memorandum of understanding.
• K&W locker room upgrade contract.
• Release of warranty guarantees and acceptance of conveyance of public improvements for Two Rivers, Two Rivers Commons and Angel View subdivisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.