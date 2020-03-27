Rocky Mountain Wild invites volunteers to contribute to bighorn sheep conservation by joining the Go Big Central Colorado Bighorn Sheep Survey.
Volunteers will collect data needed to inform collaborative efforts to conserve bighorn sheep habitat and migration corridors in Colorado.
“We don’t have a ton of data (on bighorn sheep): where they are and how they interact with domestic sheep,” said Tehri Parker, executive director of Rocky Mountain Wild.
In general, however, she said 58 percent of the state’s bighorn sheep are within the Bureau of Land Management’s Royal Gorge Field Office, which includes the Bighorn Sheep Canyon east of Salida.
Seeing how and where they interact with domestic sheep is also important because Parker said bighorn sheep have a 90 percent mortality rate when they come into contact with infected domestic sheep.
The citizen scientist volunteers are completely self-regulated, meaning they can participate once on a weekend hike or go out regularly to monitor bighorn sheep.
“Hunters are really great for this project,” Parker said. “If they’re out there a lot, they can record a lot of data for us, which is really helpful.”
Parker said they’d take as many volunteers as they can get.
“It’s a good activity to get outside and do something for the environment at the same time,” she said.
The effort is a response to Gov. Jared Polis’ executive order aimed at conserving big game winter range and migration corridors.
“Gov. Polis has launched an important collaborative effort to address the pressure that Colorado’s growing population is putting on habitat and migration corridors big game need to survive,” Parker said. “We are excited to support the governor’s effort by giving wildlife enthusiasts and hunters an opportunity to collect data on bighorn sheep and contribute to their conservation.”
The Go Big project area focuses on Central Colorado, and volunteers who frequent public lands near Salida, Colorado Springs and Pueblo are needed.
To get involved, visit RockyMountainWild.org/bighornsheepsurvey and begin by watching the 18-minute volunteer training webinar. Volunteers then need to download the iNaturalist app to record observations. To record data, participants simply need to take a picture of bighorn sheep, wherever they spot them. The program will automatically know the animals’ GPS location.
Parker also said visual data from the pictures is important so they can determine whether it’s a male or female, among other things.
“It’s a really exciting opportunity for people to get outside, do something they love, hone their scientific observation and research skills and provide real data,” Parker said.
The project is currently underway.
