Young Salidan sells signs for black lives

Salida’s Nora Lombardo, 6, is using her art to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
Lombardo recently drew and decorated a sign that says, “I care about black lives” on it. She decorated it with purple on the edges, because she said it’s one of her favorite colors, and drew both white and black hearts together, as well as a smiley face.
“My momma was looking at signs on the computer so I got out a piece of paper and started drawing,” Nora said.
When asked why she started making signs, Nora said, “because of this thing going on,” and that thing, she said, is “racism.”
Nora and her mom, Megan, then had some prints of the sign made at Box of Bubbles and began selling them for the $10.
Nora is donating half of the money to the Southern Poverty Law Center and half to Black Lives Matter. So far she has sold nearly 70 signs and raised more than $800.
“It is really awesome to have the community support her in this way,” Megan said. “She feels like she’s really making a difference.”
“If I was in school I would get a terrific ticket,” Nora said.
Megan said the first batch sold out pretty fast and they currently only have five left from the second batch, but that they want to keep making more prints and the turnaround time is fast.
So far they’ve shipped the signs to people in Florida, Texas, Arizona, Rhode Island and also sold a lot locally.
Nora said she loves riding her bike around town and seeing her signs.
“I just want people to know that black lives matter more right now,” Nora said, adding that she wanted to see, “no bad signs” out and about.
People interested in getting a sign for the $10 suggested donation can email Megan at lombardo.megan@me.com.
While Nora might only be 6 years old, this isn’t the first time she’s raised money for a cause she’s cared about.
After watching the movie Winter Tale, which is about a dolphin who lost its tail, Nora and her friends raised $600 for Winter on her sixth birthday.
“Now he has a prosthetic tail and he uses it every day,” Nora said.
Megan said Nora learned about Winter the dolphin at the Children’s House where she attended pre-school and kindergarten. She said she owes a lot to the school for teaching her to be an activist. Nora now attends the Salida Montessori School.
