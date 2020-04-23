Aaron Kindle is replacing Cindy Williams as Central Colorado Conservancy’s new board president as Williams steps down to focus on co-leading Envision Chaffee County.
While both organizations have decided to act independently moving forward, they will continue to work together toward their common goal of enhancing Chaffee County’s land, water and rural character.
Williams will continue to act as a board advisor for the conservancy.
“I am excited about the future of both (the conservancy and Envision) and the impact they will continue to have on this special place we love,” Williams said in a press release. “It has been my honor to serve as board chair for the conservancy since 2016. The organization has flourished and will continue to do so with a fabulous board and staff.”
Kindle previously served as conservancy vice president. He has experience working as director of sporting advocacy for the National Wildlife Federation as well as two decades of conservation experience. He has “strong relationships with state and federal wildlife and land management agencies and Colorado’s diverse conservation community,” the release stated.
“I am very excited about the future of the conservancy,” Kindle said in the release. “We have a unique opportunity to help shape the future of Central Colorado in ways that conserve our agricultural heritage and our rural way of life. It’s so important we look to the future and think about what we want our area to be.”
He said despite COVID-19 restrictions they will move forward with many previously planned projects and adapt accordingly.
Kindle said he hopes to improve community engagement so the public is more involved in discussions about environmental health.
Overall, he does not intend to shift the organization’s focus, but he would like to pay more attention to serving the community and mitigating issues resulting from population growth.
Kindle was born in Wyoming and has lived across the West his entire life, including in Utah and Montana. His parents moved to Fort Collins while he was in junior high and after graduation he decided he did not want to leave the state. He now lives in Salida.
He received a master’s degree in environmental studies from University of Montana in 2010 and a bachelor’s degree from Western Colorado University in 2002.
More information about the conservancy can be found at centralcoloradoconservancy.org.
