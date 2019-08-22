Designs for the Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center outdoor soaking pools project are being finalized, Salida Parks and Recreation Director Mike “Diesel” Post said.
The city is waiting for a guaranteed maximum price for construction from Diesslin Structures Inc. before finalizing the funding, which will go to city council for approval.
The city is exploring different ways to finance the project, which is estimated to come in at about $155,000 more than its total budget of $950,000, City Administrator Drew Nelson said during the Aug. 5 city council meeting.
Those options include taking money from the city’s lodging tax fund and/or the Conservation Trust Fund.
The plan is to add five outdoor soaking pools. Each pool will have a capacity of about 12 people, Post said, adding about 60 to the facility’s overall capacity.
The soaking pools will be near the northwest corner of the aquatic center near the new locker rooms.
Having five small pools allows water to be recirculated quickly throughout the system without adding chemicals, Post said. A large pool would require more water and more time, he said.
The water for the pools will come out of the mountains in Poncha Springs at about 140 degrees and will be piped to the pool. It will go through a cooling tower and be cooled to a level comfortable for humans and diverted to each of the five pools, Post said.
When the water exits the pools, it will be cooled further before being put into the South Arkansas River.
Post said the system will allow all the water in the pools to be completely replaced every two hours while keeping the water at the same level.
The soaking pools project will add another use of the water, Post said, which is the facility’s greatest asset.
When the project is complete, Salida will have small pools and big pools, indoor and outdoor pools, as well as other amenities. Post said a lot of people are interested in smaller, outside pools.
The soaking pools will allow the aquatic facility to keep up with other hot springs facilities in the area, Post said, and it’s a neat capital project that will help a lot of people, including lodging and other businesses in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.