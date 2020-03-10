Buena Vista – Three candidates have filed for two open seats on the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners in the November election.
According to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, District 1 Commissioner Keith Baker, a Democrat, has filed for re-election. Republican Hannah Hannah has also filed for the District 1 seat.
Commissioner Greg Felt, running as unaffiliated, is also seeking re-election, filing to run for the District 2 seat. As of Monday, Felt is running unopposed.
The Democratic and Republican parties will caucus and nominate candidates for the June 30 primary ballot.
Unaffiliated candidates can begin circulating a petition to qualify to appear on the November ballot on May 14.
District 1 covers northern Chaffee County and Buena Vista.
District 2 covers central and southwestern Chaffee County, including Poncha Springs and parts of Salida.
The District 3 seat is not up for re-election this year.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., parent company of The Mountain Mail.
