The Salida Planning Commission is asking Chaffee County for further clarification of numerous aspects of the draft Chaffee County Comprehensive Plan.
Planning commissioners discussed the plan during a virtual work session Monday.
The county invited the city Planning Commission and city council to participate in an online meeting May 12 to review the Salida sub-area portion of the plan. Council will receive the planning commissioners’ comments at a May 4 work session.
Glen Van Nimwegen, city community development director, said county staff told him they “were running quite a bit behind the schedule,” and there is a good chance the meeting will be postponed.
He said when reviewing the plan’s first seven sections, he was confused about the county’s vision for the future. However, when he began reading from the back in the growth scenarios section, it started to become clearer.
The growth scenarios section showcases multiple development approaches the county can take in the future with slight variables tweaked in between.
Scenario A speculates how the county would develop continuing as it is. Goals include having 50 percent of units be half a mile away from basic city services, increasing residential development density and continuing buildout of already platted lots. Currently there is a 2-acre minimum for lot sizes across all zone districts.
Scenario B would increase the lot size minimum to 5 acres in rural residential zones (RUR). Goals include having 60 percent of units be half a mile away from basic services. To protect viewshed areas, the county hopes to push growth into cities by having only 25 percent of new housing located in rural areas.
Scenario C would increase the lot size minimum to 10 acres in RUR, although it would allow some exceptions for city-adjacent properties that have access to sewer and water services. This scenario is the most aggressive toward limiting growth in unincorporated areas by having 15 percent of new housing located in rural areas.
The list of Salida sub-area projects in the plan included providing proper waste receptacles at camping areas, enhancing the city bicycle network with more lanes and trails and constructing a child care facility.
Van Nimwegen mentioned that many of the plan’s listed projects had already begun their initial stages or were not applicable with Salida’s situation.
The document suggested the city construct a parking structure in Salida to alleviate parking issues, but commission Chair Greg Follet said Walker Consultants did not believe the city had a market for a parking structure. They suggested taking cheaper alternatives like charging for parking.
The list suggested constructing an urban campground, potentially around the base of Tenderfoot Mountain, to relieve pressure on public lands, but the base has a deed restriction that prevents construction of any facilities in the area.
City Attorney Nina Williams clarified that the city has final control over its own zoning and planning.
