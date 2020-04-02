The Chaffee County Planning Commission approved the Schwitzer major subdivision preliminary plan/final plat application Tuesday.
The property at 10350 CR 155 is a 9.8-acre lot, which will be divided into two lots, 6.02 and 3.78 acres.
The original application had not been reviewed by the Chaffee County Fire Protection District, but its review for this application found a cistern exists within the area, allowing the fire protection district to grant a fee waiver for fee-in-lieu for the subdivision.
The Planning Commission also agreed to table the Aspire Tours limited impact review until a future meeting, to be determined.
Earlier Tuesday, county commissioners approved a recommendation that applications to the Planning Commission that required a public hearing would be suspended for at least 30 days, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioners talked with Phillip Puckett, Buena Vista administrator, and former Mayor Joel Benson about a proposed intergovernmental agreement between the county and BV addressing land use development applications within Buena Vista’s 3-mile development plan area.
Benson said the agreement has been in development for years, often falling by the wayside.
Commissioners agreed to review the agreement as will county staff, then discuss it during their May 19 meeting.
During their work session, planning commissioners discussed their review of the draft comprehensive plan. Commissioner Marjo Curgus talked to the group about the process and things to consider during their review.
