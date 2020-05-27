Chaffee County is expected to receive $1,735,000 of the $1.7 billion Gov. Jared Polis announced will be distributed to Colorado counties, County Finance Director Dan Short said Tuesday.
The money was given to Colorado through the CARES Act. Funding will be distributed countywide, meaning it will cover both municipalities and unincorporated areas.
Funding amounts correlate to population size. Park County is anticipated to receive $1,606,000, while Lake County is expecting $692,000.
Short reiterated that the funding is not finalized yet.
The money will come in early June and will be considered expense reimbursements. Chaffee County would have to provide financial documents to receive reimbursements.
Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt said it should not be viewed as a “jackpot” but instead as a way to make up for money already spent.
Additionally, of the $1.7 billion, $510 million will go to the Colorado Department of Education for K-12 funding, $450 million will be for the Colorado Department of Higher Education, $275 million will go to local governments that did not directly receive CARES Act funding, and $70 million will go to the general fund.
