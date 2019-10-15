A public update on the Hill Ranch mitigation project will take place from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave.
The meeting was originally scheduled to be at Chaffee County Fairgrounds but has been moved due to the Decker Fire firefighter’s camp.
Gerry Knapp and Paul Flack, along with representatives from Pueblo West, will discuss the results from this summer’s plan for revegetation of Hill Ranch.
Test plots, covering between 80 and 120 acres, were planted this past summer to see what worked best for the project.
The current project is a series of test plots, covering between 80 and 120 acres around the area, Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt said.
Pueblo West purchased the water rights to Hill Ranch in 2006 and a revegetation agreement with Chaffee County was included in the purchase.
