April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and The Alliance officials said they are aiming to educate the community while preparing for an increased demand for sexual assault services during COVID-19 isolation.
“Sexual violence is a problem everywhere, and Chaffee County is no exception,” Shelley Schreiner, Sexual Assault Response Team coordinator with The Alliance, said in a press release. “We know that sexual assault is a dramatically underreported crime – only about 35 percent of assaults are reported.
“In 2019, Chaffee County law enforcement agencies responded to 26 calls about sexual assault. Statistically speaking, that means that at least 70 sexual assaults took place and were likely never addressed. We must do better.”
Over the last two years, The Alliance has worked with law enforcement, emergency room staff, mental health professionals and medical providers to develop a Sexual Assault Response Team (SART). Shreiner said that team ensures sexual assault survivors are receiving appropriate services and advocacy and investigations are thorough and accurate.
The Chaffee County SART has also developed a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) program, which employs four specially trained forensic nurses who are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week to conduct exams to gather evidence and ensure the victim’s well-being.
“While we’ve made great strides in developing a committed and well trained team to respond to sexual assaults, we must work to prevent sexual violence by educating our community on what consent is and why it’s so important,” Shreiner said. “That’s why we’re creating opportunities during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.”
The Alliance will participate in a number of social media campaigns, including Start By Believing Day, which fosters a community that respects and honors survivors of sexual violence.
Additionally, The Alliance will launch social medial presence for the Sexual Assault Response Team, which will highlight the work that a variety of community agencies and organizations are doing to prevent and respond to sexual assault in Chaffee County.
COVID-19 can impact survivors
The Alliance Executive Director Rachel Holder said the organization is preparing for an increase in demand for both sexual assault and domestic violence services during COVID-19 isolation, as well as adapting services to be available virtually to maintain social distancing.
“We know that the anxiety and isolation around COVID-19 can be especially troubling for survivors of sexual and domestic violence,” Holder said.
“For sexual assault survivors, there are many factors that are impacted by COVID-19. They may minimize their assault because it’s not a ‘life or death’ situation. They may feel shame or self-blame and think that they will not be believed, particularly since other emergencies are taking precedence.
“In cases of child sexual abuse or sexual assault within an intimate relationship, victims or their family members may feel pressured to stay together as a family in the wake of the disaster. Survivors may also have trouble accessing services because of closures, isolation or confusion.”
Free, confidential advocacy and support services are still available to survivors through The Alliance. Anyone needing help or interested in getting more involved should call 719-539-7347.
Holder said the mission of The Alliance is to eliminate domestic violence and sexual assault and to empower victims through education, services and social change.
The Alliance provides crisis intervention, emergency shelter, transitional and long-term housing, legal advocacy, women and youth support group, community education and prevention activities for women, men and youth suffering from domestic and sexual violence in Salida, Buena Vista, Poncha Springs and related areas. All services are free and confidential.
