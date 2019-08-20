Salida Community Development Director Glen Van Nimwegen told city council during a work session Monday that the city has a robust accessory dwelling unit (ADU) market.
Van Nimwegen and planner Bill Almquist talked about ways to improve the city’s housing offering via ADUs, particularly regarding density.
If you can fit an ADU on a lot, Van Nimwegen said, you ought to be able to build it. That isn’t always the case under the city’s land use code, he said.
The city’s code allows for ADUs up to 700 square feet and only allows for two residents per ADU. Councilman Dan Shore said those regulations make it difficult to house families in ADUs.
Van Nimwegen and affordable housing consultant Willa Williford spoke about inclusionary housing and linkage fees.
ADUs should not count toward the inclusionary housing requirements, Williford said.
Williford said that to evaluate its inclusionary housing ordinance, the city should look at the number of homes being built, the demand for homes and the overall market. She said the city should update its housing needs assessment every five to 10 years or after a major market shift.
The city should try to make incremental improvements to the housing situation and check in every three to five years to see if its housing guidelines need adjusting, Williford said.
Bev Orrill and Rebecca Rice from Chaffee County Public Health gave a presentation about youth vaping in Chaffee County.
Orrill said 44 percent of high school-aged youths in Chaffee County vape, and Colorado has the highest teen vaping rates in the U.S.
Teen vaping rates are also higher than teens’ use of regular tobacco has been in the past, Orrill said.
Rice said there are some options the city could explore to combat the problem, including licensing businesses that sell tobacco and raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco to 21.
Licensing seems like a no-brainer, Councilman Harald Kasper said.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said he would have to check the state statutes to see what the city can legally do.
Council discussed entering into an agreement with the Chaffee County Community Foundation to manage the city’s community grant program.
Mayor P.T. Wood said the way community grants have been allocated in the past has been “fairly whimsical,” and a partnership with the foundation would be good.
Nelson said the next step would be to enter into a contract or memorandum of understanding, which would probably take a few weeks to get ready to put in front of council for a vote.
Police Chief Russ Johnson gave council members a tour of the police department’s remodeled space in City Hall. The police department previously had 12 patrol officers in a very small room, he said.
The patrol officers moved into the space previously occupied by the department’s detectives, who moved into the space previously occupied by the patrol sergeants, who moved into the room previously occupied by the patrol officers.
Johnson said they wanted to have that configuration when the police department moved into the building, but some “squabbling” prevented that.
The project came in a little over budget, Johnson said, but “not too bad.” The budget was $33,000, and the actual was slightly more.
“The county guys are all jealous, so that’s a good thing,” Johnson said.
