by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
Colorado residents and their dogs are closer to legally being able to dine in outdoor restaurant patios.
Colorado Senate Business, Labor and Technology Committee passed Bill SB20-078, also known as “Dogs on Restaurant Patios” bill, with bipartisan support in a vote of 4 to 1 Monday.
The bill will let restaurants decide whether or not they will allow dogs in their outdoor dining areas. The bill will now move to second readings in the Senate.
State Sen. Kerry Donovan (D-Vail) introduced the bill to the Senate Jan. 13 and was enthusiastic to see it move forward.
“[I’m] excited to see this bill clear its first hurdle with bipartisan support,” Donovan said. “If a restaurant chooses to let furry friends join their owners in outdoor dining areas, this bill sets out some guidelines to ensure cleanliness and safety in the dining establishment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.