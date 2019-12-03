Consulting firm Clarion Associates vowed to implement user-friendly land use codes during city council’s work session Monday.
Clarion was employed by Salida during the Sept. 17 council meeting to rewrite the land use code at a cost of $180,000, half of which is covered by a Department of Local Affairs grant.
Project director Matt Goebel and lead drafter Tareq Wafaie have had previous experience working on similar reformations with Buena Vista and Glenwood Springs, Goebel said. Their last major project took place in Sedona, Arizona.
They proposed working with the currently implemented plan, focusing on the best practices and making the information more accessible and comprehensible to the public.
Clarion Associates said they hope to fully adopt the code by the third quarter of 2021. The city advisory committee will have to engage the public.
The concept of additional mixed-use areas and parks was brought up for certain zones.
Use will need to be reviewed to determine the regulations as to what types of activities are allowed on certain properties.
Landscaping regulations were determined to be developed based on the context of the region.
The organization’s final proposal was to remove standards that frequently act as obstacles for otherwise beneficial projects.
Additional information as well as a public survey will be available at cityofsalida.com/departments/community-development/.
Dominique Naccarato, executive director of the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, and Marilyn Moore, community garden coordinator, proposed an additional community garden in the southwest corner of the Touber Building property.
They reported wait lists where the current 21-22 individual plots are considered insufficient.
Nearby trees will need to be discarded, Moore said, to prevent shade from hindering plants’ growth. She also cited the old age of the trees as being a reason to remove them.
In addition, GARNA requested assistance for an intern to assist with the project for eight to 10 weeks.
The city council work session concluded with Finance Director Aimee Tihonovich summarizing the 2020 budget.
Sales tax is estimated to increase by 3 percent in the coming year. The increase can be partially attributed to the prioritization of pool tile replacement as well as increased spending required for glass recycling.
The estimated fund balance for the end of 2020 is $4,490,064.
City Councilman Mike Pollock suggested delaying the budget approval by two weeks for additional discussion. He was concerned about the estimated spending being larger than previous years.
Council will vote on budget proposals during the regular meeting at 6 p.m. today.
