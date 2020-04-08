by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Chaffee County Commissioners reviewed two land use code issues Tuesday – Larks Perch major subdivision appeal for preliminary plat and amendments to the Kalivoda subdivision improvements agreements (SIA).
The Larks Perch subdivision, located at 9479 Hutchinson Lane outside of Poncha Springs, is a proposal to divide 36.87 acres into 11 lots, with minimum lot size of 2.01 acres.
The planning commission denied the application due to concerns about stormwater drainage, stating in their findings that:
• “Additional debris flow hazard and mitigation analysis using flows in the event of a wildfire in the contribution drainage was not submitted.”
• “An additional debris flow hazard analysis and mitigation using flows in the event of a wildfire in the contribution drainage is necessary to protect the development.”
• “An additional debris flow/flood analysis based on flows exacerbated by wildfire; and proof that the building envelopes can contain a 1,000 cubic foot stormwater detention basin were not submitted.”
In a letter to commissioners, The Crabtree Group, representing the applicant, requested either remand the application back to the planning commission or table the appeal until the commissioners meeting on May 19.
Joe DeLuca, with Crabtree, said there was a problem with the application denial. He said the planning commission did not understand the information presented by the Colorado Geological Survey, and that Crabtree needed time to discuss the study with county staff.
Commissioners unanimously approved tabling the application to May 19.
The county also unanimously approved a motion to amend the SIA to the Kalivoda subdivision eliminating the land use code requirement for culverts under driveways, except for lot 3, based on the recommendations of Mark Stacy, Chaffee County road and bridge superintendent.
The owner of Lot 3, the only lot sold thus far, claimed their sales agreement stated that there would be a culvert under their driveway and electrical hook-ups to the property line, neither of which had been completed.
Stacy said that he had made a verbal recommendation culverts were not needed, based on the area having no slope or drainage needs. Lot 3, however, was sold before a formal letter was submitted.
Karin Adams, representing the developer, argued against the installation of the culvert based on Stacey’s verbal recommendation. Adams also said that there was no agreement to run electrical lines to the property edge.
Both Jon Roorda, county planning manager, and Jennifer Davis, county attorney, said that requirement for electrical lines is part of the SIA, and the commissioners agreed, stating that the developer had until July to install electrical utilities, one year after the sale date.
