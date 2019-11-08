Colorado Parks and Wildlife Area Wildlife Manager Jim Aragon received the Conservationist of the Year award at the Central Colorado Conservancy’s 10th annual fundraiser Thursday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds
Aragon, who has been with Colorado Parks and Wildlife for 35 years, 16 as area wildlife manager, was presented the award by former Colorado Gov. Bill Ritter and conservancy board President Cindy Williams.
Ritter said he admired the way Aragon works hard to develop relationships with landowners.
“What we’ve been able to do is the direct result of community support,” Aragon said.
Williams told the assembled crowd about some of the projects the conservancy will work on during the coming year.
The organization will continue working on Envision Chaffee County, Williams said, and will work on protecting iconic views such as the “castles” that can be seen coming off the Chaffee County side of Trout Creek Pass.
Williams announced the “Forever Chaffee County” project, a linking of three different conservation easements surrounding Browns Canyon National Monument.
Those easements are Arrowpoint Cattle (600 acres), Centerville (650 acres) and the Browns Canyon Connection (750 acres). The three properties could form an easement all the way from U.S. 285 to Browns Canyon National Monument, Williams said, and include critical winter range for elk.
Conservation director Lucy Waldo gave an update on projects the conservancy has worked on during the past year.
The Arkansas River Community Preserve, which conserves about 100 acres on the Arkansas River near Granite, is about to wrap up in the first quarter of next year, Waldo said.
Another project will conserve 650 acres on the Centerville Ranch property in Nathrop. Waldo said they’re working on getting some grants to help with the project.
The conservancy’s Hands for Lands team of volunteers helped clean out ditches to help ranchers get ready for irrigation season, watershed restoration specialist Buffy Lenth said.
The conservancy began work to restore Badger Creek this year, Lenth said.
Adam Beh, the conservancy’s new executive director, who has been on the job about a week, was introduced. Beh said he was attracted to the position by the community connection that has come to life here, and he wants to find where the conservancy fits into everything.
Ritter, Colorado governor from 2007-2011 and a part-time Salida resident, rounded out the evening. He said he wanted to affirm the importance of what the conservancy is doing and talked about “our common home.”
We own property, Ritter said, but really in most respects we’re just stewards.
At the local level, he said, we can look to things that we have as common ground.
“Imagine if people started conversations with what we agree about,” Ritter said.
In Colorado, he said, we are not without our conflicts, but there’s a variety of things we continue to do that we can be proud of. Ritter cited Great Outdoors Colorado and the water infrastructure work that will come from the passing of Proposition DD earlier this week as examples.
Ritter said it’s important to start from common ground at the local level because that’s where the tensions are most felt, and starting from common ground is the best way to resolve those tensions.
“This is a place where there can be tension,” Ritter said, “but we can work it out.”
Emcee Scot Bealer estimated about 265 attendees, which he said was by far the best attendance at one of the annual fundraisers.
Williams said the event raised about $29,000, not including silent auction proceeds, which had not yet been calculated.
