Chaffee County commissioners will listen to reports and conduct a work session starting at 9 a.m. today in the commissioners meeting room at 104 Crestone Ave.
In the morning they will hear from the Chaffee County Landfill, Chaffee County Human Services and Chaffee County Public Health. Other reports include the Building Department and the Office of Housing.
After a lunch break, the commissioners are scheduled to hear a report on the Chaffee County Public Health Environmental Health Plan, followed by a budget presentation from the Veterans Office.
At 2:05 p.m. commissioners will have a discussion with Read McCulloch, executive director of Chaffee Housing Trust, about a Community Housing Development Organization operating grant.
Tuesday meeting
Chaffee County commissioners will conduct three public hearings during their meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
At 9:15 a.m. a hearing will consider the Cool Clear Water major impact review for property at 9325 CR 160 and 9693 CR 163. The proposal is to create six two-unit townhouses and a single family residence on individual lots. The minimum lot size will be 5,000 square feet, with the remaining land, 26.12 acres, remaining as open space. A request has been made to table this agenda item until Sept. 10.
The second hearing is to consider the town of Poncha Springs subdivision exemption for public benefit at 7690 U.S. 285. The proposal is to subdivide a 70.5-acre lot into 70.4 acres and 0.1 acre to create a separate outlot for the town of Poncha Springs’ well site.
The last hearing involves the Centerville Ranch Heritage Water Subdivision Exemption at 18010 U.S. 285 in Nathrop. The plan is to subdivide approximately 908.5 acres into one tract of 5.2 acres and a remainder tract of 903.6 acres.
Other items on the agenda include:
• A discussion with staff members about the Live Nation Seven Peaks music festival.
• A resolution for the Vista Sawatch major subdivision.
• Consideration of a letter of support for Central Colorado Telecom’s application to the U.S. Forest Service for an easement along CR 162 to put in fiberoptic cable.
• Discussion of active projects including the Seven Peaks festival and a comprehensive plan update.
