Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide until sunset Thursday to honor victims of the mass shootings during the weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
The state action was taken in accordance with a national proclamation by President Donald J. Trump, according to a press release.
