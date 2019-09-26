Gov. Jared Polis recently appointed Liza Marron of Saguache to the Food Systems Advisory Council.
She was selected to serve as a member with expertise in federal food and nutrition service programs and in rural community and regional development programs or community and economic development programs, a press release stated.
The council makes recommendations that aim to strengthen healthy food access for all Coloradans through agriculture and local food systems.
It is the state conduit for reviewing food systems issues in which state government could play a role.
Marron, founding and executive director of San Luis Valley Local Food Coalition, has a master’s degree in community counseling and a bachelor’s degree in Spanish. She has been a community organizer for many years.
“I am so pleased to be a voice for rural regenerative agriculture and local food systems on the statewide Colorado Food Systems Advisory Council coming from the San Luis Valley, “ Marron said.
“It will be a good fit to have the council under Colorado State University with a full-time staff attached to it. I am impressed with the Colorado Legislature and Gov. Polis for building capacity for a strong Colorado food system.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.