The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday it will experience some service disruption Saturday and Sunday due to a program upgrade.
The new program is expected to be fully implemented on Monday, according to a DMV press release.
During the upgrade process, some of the DMV’s 35 online services at myDMV.Colorado.gov will be unavailable, including driver license and identification card renewals and downgrades. Other services are expected to remain accessible.
DMV officials said the program upgrade will help protect against identity theft and make Colorado credentials safer and more secure.
