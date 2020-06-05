The National Park Service announced it has implemented emergency fire restrictions for Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve because the entire area is under extreme fire danger due to below-normal moisture combined with unseasonably warm weather and windy conditions.
The resulting low fuel moisture situation has created severe wildfire conditions, and any fire ignitions may result in extreme fire behavior, according to a press release.
Additionally, long-term forecasts do not anticipate significant improvement in current conditions, and the availability of firefighting resources is limited.
Therefore, to reduce the risk of fire and protect park resources, the following acts are prohibited on the public land, roads, and trails within the National Park and Preserve-regardless of land ownership, including private property and inholdings, until further notice:
• Building, maintaining, attending or using an open flame including fire, campfire, stove fire, charcoal grills and barbecues, coal and wood-burning stoves.
• Smoking.
Exemptions: Any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty; persons using devices such as stoves, grills or lanterns with pressurized gas canisters for isobutene or propane that include shut-off valves; and persons within an enclosed vehicle, trailer or building.
Call the Visitor Center at 719-378-6395 with any questions.
