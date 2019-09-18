by Sam Klomhaus
Salida City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve an agreement with Clarion Associates for a rewrite of the city’s land use code.
Clarion’s proposal will cost the city $180,000, half of which will be covered by a Department of Local Affairs grant, and will take about 24 months to complete.
Three proposals were submitted for the rewrite, and Community Development Director Glen van Nimwegen said Clarion offered more face-to-face meetings and a lot of experience writing land use codes in Colorado, although its proposal was the most expensive.
Mayor P.T. Wood said the city’s current code is clumsy to say the least, so he’s glad to see the rewrite being done.
Councilman Harald Kasper said he would like for Clarion to try to have the code completed before the next council election, in 2021. Kasper’s term expires at that election.
In other business, council unanimously approved a resolution stating that a parcel at 6906 Vandaveer Ranch Road has submitted a completed annexation application that is in compliance with city ordinances and state statutes.
Joe DeLuca of The Crabtree Group said at a city council work session Monday that the developers’ intent is to put a 32-unit “pocket neighborhood” on the 2-acre parcel.
A public hearing is set for Nov. 5.
Chaffee County Housing Director Becky Gray gave a presentation about a regional housing authority. Gray said she’s in the process of presenting to the jurisdictions in Chaffee County, and the goal is to move forward with the authority as long as there is equal representation for each jurisdiction.
A regional housing authority can provide a flexible framework for cooperative action regarding housing, Gray said.
During the public comment period, Ashley Ahlene of the Foodshed Alliance said she would like the alliance to have more of a partnership with the city.
A letter of support for the “Emphasis on Natural Processes” option of the Bureau of Land Management’s Eastern Colorado Resource Management Plan was included in the consent agenda, which city council approved.
