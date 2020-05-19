Salida City Council members discussed the COVID-19 Business Relief Program during their Monday virtual work session.
The program aims to provide immediate emergency relief to small businesses that were closed or had severely limited operations and could not operate remotely during the stay-at-home order.
Salida’s relief would mimic a program in Gunnison County, although with less total funding. Although smaller, city staff believes the funding is tailored well to Salida businesses.
Budgeted funds were originally estimated at $70,000 but have now been raised to $100,000. The Economic Development Fund may not have enough room in it based on reductions in projected sales tax revenue the rest of the year, but city staff said they’re confident they can backfill with reserves from the general fund.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said they made sure to line up how much businesses had remitted in 2019 with what they may be able to acquire from the program. Mayor P.T. Wood said funding would have at least some impact while not jeopardizing the city’s financial future.
All applicable businesses must be in good standing with the city and owners must live within 30 minutes of city limits. No minimum number of employees is required.
The program will have a secondary priority tier for those that were in operation for less than two years as well as seasonal businesses. Exchange of ownership would not make a difference on total business lifespan.
Owners should provide financial statements to make sure their business was sustainable beforehand. Funds need to be used for successful reopening and continued operations.
Nelson said he is unsure if they can accept funding from the general public similar to the Emergency Response Fund, but he will conduct research before the regular meeting tonight.
Nelson said, depending on demand, there may be multiple rounds of funding that could require dipping into reserves again. A general need could not be established at this time, but he believes demand will surpass supply.
The program is meant to be noncompetitive with all applications considered on a first-come, first-served basis. All distribution decisions will be reviewed by internal staff.
In other business, council heard a presentation from Parks and Recreation Director Diesel Post and Salida SteamPlant Director Michael Varnum about Chaffee for Chaffee, an event series intended to assist local musicians, artists and businesses affected by the pandemic.
The overall mission is to support local artists and small businesses that are not eligible for government assistance. Post said they intend to roll out the series in three prongs over the summer.
The first event is entirely virtual and will take place at 6 p.m. Friday on the Now This Is Colorado Facebook page. An account is not required to watch.
Local musicians will present prerecorded shows with local commercials shown in between. Some bands have already recorded their shows from a mountaintop and via a drone in a backyard.
Viewers can donate online. Varnum said they are mostly using Facebook because of its reach. Licensing is harder with YouTube, although they may consider Vimeo as well.
The second event is scheduled to take place sometime between June 18 and 21, when FIBArk would traditionally be scheduled. It would also be virtual but with live performances.
Before the show, residents would be challenged to collect seven receipts from downtown businesses. They would use a punch card to be entered into a drawing.
Several small groups would perform concerts at multiple venues, including the SteamPlant, Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, Victoria Tavern and Riverside Park, and viewers would watch at home.
The third event is developing depending on how the pandemic evolves, but organizers are hoping to schedule some sort of live event in Riverside Park for August.
