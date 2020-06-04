In a Tuesday press conference Gov. Jared Polis said he was concerned that person-to-person contact during recent protests in Denver may result in an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
“One of my greatest fears in watching the events over the last weekend is that so many people gathering in one place together will increase the spread of coronavirus across our nation, here in Colorado,” Polis said.
He said health experts have warned of a possible surge of the virus in August.
Polis urged protesters to wear masks and to get tested for COVID-19, not only if they develop symptoms but also if they are still asymptomatic seven days after participating in a protest.
As Chaffee County opens up more to tourism and visitors, many from larger metropolitan areas such as Denver where such protests have been occurring, that could be a cause for concern.
Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said, “Certainly, anytime we see large group gatherings that are not following the distancing, mask wearing or sanitizing, we are concerned about an outbreak and certainly a greater risk for a rise in cases in our county due to so many people visiting our county.”
She said while the state has not provided specific guidance about the recent protests, Chaffee County Public Health continues to assess the need for greater capacity in contact tracing and exposure notification and has added resources so the county is as prepared as possible to handle an increased caseload.
People who fall within the vulnerable criteria are still urged to follow the stay-at-home model to reduce the burden that a future spike in cases will have on our morbidity and mortality, Carlstom said.
Public Health reported in its daily situation report that experts at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado School of Public Health have put together modeling data for the remainder of 2020.
Recent data shows that though the rate of infection and hospitalization is declining, the rate of decline has slowed as residents have begun leaving their homes.
Using this data, Colorado’s goals are to:
• Slow down virus spread so we don’t exceed hospital capacity and run out of hospital beds/ventilators.
• Get kids back to school in the fall.
• Prevent having to return to stay-at-home orders.
The path forward toward these goals is to continue with limited social interactions, wearing masks, and staying 6 feet apart from others in public.
According to the model, to not exceed hospital capacity, Coloradans should continue to reduce their social interactions by 65 percent.
Older adults and those with medical conditions are asked to reduce their social interactions by 80 percent.
Relaxation of social distancing to levels of 45 percent or below is predicted to lead to a surge in COVID-19 cases in excess of our medical system’s capacity to handle, and the peak will likely be larger than it was in April.
