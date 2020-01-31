Salida City Council will conduct a public hearing and vote Tuesday on an ordinance that would prohibit the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol, in Salida, raise the minimum age to purchase or consume tobacco products to 21 and require vendors to acquire a license before selling tobacco products.
Council will vote on second reading of the ordinance during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.
If passed, Ordinance 2020-03 would amend Chapter 6 of the Salida Municipal Code concerning business licenses and regulations, add Article VII concerning tobacco product retail licensing and amend Chapter 10 concerning offenses.
Council unanimously approved first reading of the ordinance at its Jan. 21 meeting. The ordinance has been discussed in meetings since August.
Councilman Mike Pollock said he was concerned that residents were unaware of the effects of the ordinance.
“I don’t think a lot of people know what’s going on with this (ordinance), and I want to make sure people know about the decision we are about to make, which will take all flavored products off the market, whether it’s a cigarette or cigar or pouch tobacco,” Pollock said in an email. “It is aimed at curtailing the use of vape pens in young people, but it is reaching much farther than that.”
Those in favor of the ordinance said flavored tobacco products initiate youth tobacco use by “reducing or masking the natural harshness and taste of tobacco smoke and thereby increasing the appeal of tobacco products.” According to the ordinance document and truthinitiative.org, 81 percent of youth who have ever used a tobacco product report the first product they ever used was flavored.
The ordinance document states, “It would further the public health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Salida to adopt this ordinance adding a new Article VII to Chapter 6 of the Code.”
Salida Cutlery and Smoke Shop owner Twyla Rains opposes the ordinance.
“If this proposal ends up banning all flavored tobacco and nicotine products, it will devastate my business,” Rains said in an email. “I understand that many are concerned about youth vaping. I too am concerned, and that’s why I operate my business responsibly, train my employees, spend money to participate in trade groups that help with signage ... and other means to avoid any illegal sales.”
She said as the only full service tobacconist in the city, in its 17-year history the shop has never been cited for a violation for selling to minors, and it has always carded every customer who appears to be younger than 30. She said the average age of a pipe tobacco consumer is 58.
“If you’re concerned about kids vaping, and you’ve already increased the age of purchase from 18 to 21, this law will only restrict adults over age 21 – much older – when there is no problem here,” Rains said. “Flavored smokeless tobacco has been sold for over 100 years in the United States. Youth usage has been declining, is already low. Why ban most smokeless products for adults over age 21?”
Rains said none of the lung problems associated with vaping in the country are related to vaping legal nicotine products.
“The CDC, the FDA and numerous academics across the country have indicated that all the cases involve additives included in illegal cannabis vaping products – vitamin E acetate – used to cut THC liquids by illegal sellers,” Rains said. “We should make sure (legal products) are sold by legal outlets – and the age of purchase law is enforced – rather than have anyone buying illegal, black market products – which is the actual cause of the outbreak of lung injuries that have caused serious problems and deaths.”
Rains said she will attend the council meeting Tuesday.
The Colorado General Assembly adopted House Bill 19-1033 in March, which authorizes local governments to regulate tobacco or nicotine products in their area. President Donald Trump signed federal legislation Dec. 20 that amended the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and raised federal minimum age for tobacco products from 18 to 21 years old.
The Salida ordinance makes it illegal for anyone to sell or give tobacco products to anyone younger than age 21 within Salida. It will also be illegal for anyone younger than 21 to purchase, accept as a gift, possess, use or consume tobacco within the city.
The ordinance defines flavored tobacco products as having “a distinguishable taste or aroma or both other than the taste or aroma of tobacco.” Characterizing flavors include, but are not limited to, menthol, mint, wintergreen, fruit, chocolate, vanilla, honey, candy, cocoa, dessert, any alcoholic beverage, herb and spice. A tobacco product is not considered to have a characterizing flavor solely because of additives, flavorings or provision of ingredient information.
To act as a tobacco product retailer in Salida under the ordinance, the establishment must first obtain a Tobacco Product Retailers License in every location where tobacco products are sold. All licenses must be prominently displayed at the licensed vendor location. Applications can be submitted through a form supplied by Deputy City Clerk Kathy Smith.
The initial license fee, renewal license fee and penalties for operating without a license or selling to a minor will be established in a future council resolution. It may be amended from time to time.
