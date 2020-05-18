Eleven agencies scoured the area near U.S. 50 and CR 225 Friday, searching for Suzanne Morphew.
Morphew, 49, has been missing since May 10 after reportedly going for a bike ride near her house in Maysville and CR 225. Investigators found what is believed to be a personal item of hers in an area just west of CR 225 and focused Friday’s search there.
While investigators didn’t release any details about what they found Friday, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze confirmed in a press release that Morphew had not been located.
Nearly 90 investigators searched a 2.5-mile area in search of clues Friday, closing U.S. 50 between mile markers 190 and 210 during the search. The highway eventually reopened around 3:30 p.m.
Spezze said agencies that assisted in Friday’s search included the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Chaffee County Search and Rescue North and South, Chaffee County Combined TAC Team, Department of Corrections search team, Department of Corrections East Cañon Search Team, Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol, K9 Assistance, FBI Evidence Recovery Team and Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
The sheriff’s office requested anyone with possible photo or video footage from May 8-12, such as from a doorbell or security camera, to save the data. The sheriff’s office will contact residents of specific areas if they need the saved footage.
The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office continues to seek tips in Morphew’s disappearance. Anyone with information is asked to call a dedicated tip line at 719-312-7530.
The sheriff’s office, with the support of the CBI and FBI, will continue to follow up on tips forwarded to investigators.
The reward for Morphew is now $200,000, thanks to a matched donation from a friend, according to the Find Suzanne Morphew Facebook page set up by her family.
