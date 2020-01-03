Christmas bell ringers for the Salvation Army collected $25,356.96 locally in 2019, 90 percent of which remains in the local area to help people in need.
Ten percent goes to the Denver office of the Salvation Army for administrative expenses.
“Most of the money goes toward helping people with rent,” said Jan Schmidt, finance officer with Chaffee County Department of Human Services and one of the members of the local committee. “Sometimes we also help pay utility bills and medical bills.”
Those in need can apply to Chaffee County Department of Human Services at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St. in Salida, or 114 Linderman Ave. in Buena Vista.
Slightly more than half of the total raised came from Buena Vista.
“We received a couple of large checks, one for $1,000 and one for $500, from Buena Vista,” Schmidt said.
“We appreciate those who donated money and those who took time to ring the bells. We had help from both Rotary Clubs and the Elks Lodge in Salida as well as businesses, organizations and individuals.”
Bell ringing began when Elks members collected during the Parade of Lights the day after Thanksgiving and continued throughout the month with volunteers collecting at Walmart, Safeway and Murdoch’s in Salida and City Market in Buena Vista.
“Ringing the bell was fun, especially when the weather was good,” said Marilyn Bouldin, one of the volunteers. “These funds are critical to help locals in need.”
Tim and Mary Syzek volunteered and had a fun time ringing the bell in front of Walmart on Dec. 20. They got help from their grandson, Grayson Reynolds, 6, son of Cody and Maddie Reynolds, who dressed as an elf.
“Because of the cold weather, we dressed like arctic explorers,” Tom said, “but we were lucky it was a sun-drenched morning with no wind, so we were actually too warm. The many shoppers were extremely generous and we were inspired and impressed that nearly everyone who passed by made a donation.
“Aside from the generosity of our Salida/Chaffee County neighbors, I think our secret to success was having our 6-year-old grandson, Grayson, dress like an elf and ring the bell with us. He was a big hit as he did handstands and cartwheels to thank the donors and went skipping down the sidewalk to attract attention.
“All in all, it was gratifying to do a small part to benefit individuals, families and children in our area with a little additional help during the holiday season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.