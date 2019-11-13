LEADVILLE – Stop signs might remain at the intersection of Mountain View Drive and U.S. 24 for the remainder of the winter. The initially stated completion date for the intersection improvement project was Oct. 8.
“As far as we can tell they are done working for the season,” Mayor Greg Labbe said recently after a call with Colorado Department of Transportation.
During the call, CDOT requested a formal winter shutdown for the project. The project’s contractor, Technology Constructors, did not participate in the call.
If the city were to sign off on a winter shutdown, the 195-day project time frame Technology Constructors signed off on would be frozen until spring.
If the city refuses to agree to a shutdown, time will keep ticking on the 195-day contract. And if weather prohibits future work, Technology Constructors will likely be contractually required to pay the city $2,300 a day after Feb. 28 until the project is complete.
Though no formal decisions have been made, Labbe said he plans to refuse to approve a project shutdown at this time.
“They were warned by the engineer that they were falling behind multiple times,” the mayor said of Technology Constructors. “They have made inadequate attempts to catch up to the time frame.”
The Herald Democrat in Leadville is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
