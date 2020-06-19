by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Cooler weather and calmer winds Thursday were expected to help firefighters combating the East Canyon Fire near Mancos following four days of strong winds and red flag warnings.
The fire had grown to 2,764 acres Thursday morning and was zero percent contained.
The fire started Sunday following a lightning strike.
The Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team reported 245 firefighters, including seven crews, 15 engines and seven pieces of heavy equipment, were battling the fire, among them a tender and brush truck and their crews from Salida Fire Department.
A fire weather watch was expected for today as temperatures increase and minimum humidity remains below 15 percent.
Those conditions can still support new fire starts, because vegetation is still critically dry due to ongoing drought, a press release stated.
The Upper Arkansas Valley has seen smoke during the past week blowing in from a combination of the 54,845-acre Magnum Fire in northern Arizona and the East Canyon Fire.
