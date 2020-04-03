Chaffee County Family & Youth Initiatives invites county residents to participate in Wear Blue Day on Monday to raise awareness about the importance of strengthening families and preventing child abuse and neglect.
Participants can post images of family members and friends wearing blue at facebook.com/Familyandyouthinitiatives/ with the hashtag #WearBlueDayFYI. All entries will be included in a drawing for a gift card at a local restaurant, a press release stated.
This FYI event is the only one scheduled to create engagement during Child Abuse Prevention Month in April because of health directives around COVID-19. For more information, contact Ann Marie Swan at aswan@chaffeecounty.org.
An art show and reception previously scheduled for April 30 in Buena Vista high and middle schools has been canceled.
For more information on statewide efforts on preventing child abuse, visit illuminatecolorado.org/news.
FYI is the prevention division within Chaffee County Department of Human Services. FYI’s focus is to provide evidenced-based prevention resources for children, youth and families.
