Although Salida City Councilwoman Jane Templeton can appear quiet and reserved during city council meetings, she said she really has no problem talking.
A lot of times, Templeton said, another council member says what she wanted to say before she has a chance to say it, and she doesn’t want to talk just to be heard. She said she prefers to talk when she has something different to say, or when she thinks it’s important people know where she stands on an issue.
Templeton, who was appointed in December to the seat vacated by County Commissioner Rusty Granzella, is gearing up to start her first full term after city council voted to cancel the November election because all the races were uncontested.
In her next term, Templeton said, she would like to implement some of the planning projects the city is working on.
“We’ve got so much in the works, I just want to see us follow through with all the plans and consultants we’ve got going,” she said.
She also said she’s interested in starting the conversation about how the city should use the Vandaveer Ranch property and coming up with a climate action plan (or something similar) for the city.
One of the challenges of being on council, Templeton said, is that decisions are not about just consuming information about a particular subject. In addition to doing that, Templeton said, it involves taking her thoughts and other people’s opinions and turning those into a decision.
It’s important to note, Templeton said, that individual council members don’t have any real power.
“We can only act as a council, not as individuals,” she said.
What the city does is so wide-ranging, Templeton said, council needs to rely on city staff and consultants to inform them.
Templeton said the city’s staff is outstanding and extremely professional.
“I just feel like we’re in a really solid place now,” Templeton said.
She said this iteration of city council is very willing to look at compromise and experiment with things and also willing to revisit issues and change decisions.
“If there are things we should change, we’ll revisit them,” Templeton said. “It’s just human nature. Sometimes you make a decision and realize it’s not the right decision.”
Templeton said she’s using the time she would have spent campaigning to do community outreach. She said the city must figure out how the community consumes information and use the city’s different platforms to reach them.
This will lead to greater diversity of opinion, Templeton said, which is a good thing.
“There’s always people who will disagree,” Templeton said. “That’s democracy.”
