City Treasurer Merrell Bergin said Monday that despite a lack of data, Salida is estimated to see a worst-case revenue reduction of 29 percent and a best-case reduction of 25 percent to budget projections.
Bergin made his COVID-19 financial update during Salida City Council’s work session. Complete March or April sales taxes will not be seen until June.
Originally, the city estimated it would have 4.7 months in reserve funds. Following COVID-19, the best case would be 3.2 months and the worst would be 2.6 months. The Government Finance Officers Association recommends funds should not go below two months.
The update recommended delaying non-critical, non-grant projects such as the soaking pools and splash pad, deferring nonessential operating expenses and discussing additional disposable expenses with council. Plans should be nimble while considering future impacts. The 2021 budget will be conservative.
In other business Community Development Director Glen Van Nimwegen summarized the Chaffee County Comprehensive Plan and the Salida Planning Commission’s comments for council.
Commission members saw the initial plan as “undercooked” during their meeting, but they believe COVID-19 could have been a factor.
Salida and Chaffee County officials tentatively will review the plan June 23.
Van Nimwegen went over the plan’s three growth scenarios. Scenario A would keep the county’s approach toward growth development the same, Scenario B would limit population growth in rural areas, and Scenario C would increase restrictions even further. Each step is intended to preserve agricultural lands.
He said Scenario C was the preferred choice by the commission majority and himself. Council members indicated their preference for C as well.
Council discussed how the Business Emergency Relief Grant Program would be distributed. Remaining money in the Economic Development Fund would be considered an initial investment.
Council discussed relaxing restrictions on alcohol consumption in city parks. Mayor P.T. Wood, who owns a distillery, recused himself to avoid conflict of interest.
Drinking is currently prohibited in parks, but state statutes allow cities to change that through ordinance or resolution. The consideration is meant to assist local restaurants with alcohol sales.
Several negative impacts were brought up, including cleanliness, environment, overly intoxicated people and access to minors. More discussions will take place at council’s regular meeting today.
To increase security, the city has changed virtual meeting platforms to GoToWebinar for its regular meeting at 6 p.m. today. To register, visit attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8402368210594753549.
