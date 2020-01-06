by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Chaffee County commissioners will vote on seven resolutions during their meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the commissioners meeting room at 104 Crestone Ave.
Among them is a resolution to extend the temporary ban on the submission, acceptance or processing of applications and the licensing, permitting and/or operation of any medical marijuana facility within Chaffee County.
Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at 10 a.m. for input on a resolution extending the ban on new retail marijuana establishments.
Other resolutions to be considered include:
• Designation of public places for posting meeting notices and adopting the 2020 meeting schedule.
• The Anton right-of-way alley vacation.
• A variance for the Chaffee County On-Site Wastewater System Regulations for 22625 Indiana Ave., Garfield.
• Dedication of a portion of CR 110.
• The Hawkins minor subdivision final plat.
• An amendment to the Chaffee Common Ground grant approval amount to Colorado State Forest Service for Community Wildfire Protection Plan implementation and outreach.
• Delegating Read McCulloch, executive director of Chaffee Housing Trust, as an agent who may authorize, sign and administer Department of Local Affairs funds associated with the CHT Home Ownership Program.
At 9:15 a.m. the commissioners are scheduled to open and possibly award bids for county vehicles.
They also will consider 2020 ambulance licensing for Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services.
Commissioners will consider a boundary line adjustment for the Joe Edward Cooper Living Trust at 9325 CR 160 and 9693 CR 163. The boundary line adjustment consists of tracts 1 and 2 of the Cooper property exemption from subdivision regulations plat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.